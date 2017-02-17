TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TD Ameritrade’s have outperformed the Zacks categorized Investment Brokers industry in 2016. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2017 (ending Dec 31) earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Higher revenues were offset by elevated expenses. Notably, the company recorded a rise in average client trades per day, indicating trading activity improvement. Its deal to acquire Scottrade is likely to be accretive to EPS in double-digits. Though we remain cautious regarding elevated costs and stringent regulations, which are likely to weigh on the company’s financials in the near term, management projects annual expense savings of $450 million, with additional $300 million of savings in the long run, attributable to the deal.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMTD. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Instinet raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nomura raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 43.27 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm earned $859 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.12 million. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 16.21%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

“TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/td-ameritrade-holding-corporation-amtd-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after buying an additional 506,494 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 33.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after buying an additional 144,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.