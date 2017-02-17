Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Syntel had a positive return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company earned $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Syntel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Syntel updated its FY17 guidance to $1.75-2.00 EPS.

Shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) opened at 19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company’s market cap is $1.62 billion. Syntel has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

In other Syntel news, Director Paritosh K. Choksi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Moore bought 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $85,897.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,197.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,882 shares of company stock worth $644,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syntel by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Syntel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Syntel by 327.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Syntel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syntel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen and Company started coverage on Syntel in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Syntel in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syntel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

“Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/syntel-inc-synt-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Syntel Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntel Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.