Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.48 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Syntel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $25.81 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syntel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Syntel in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Syntel in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) opened at 19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. Syntel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock’s market cap is $1.62 billion.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Syntel had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syntel, Inc. will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syntel news, insider Daniel M. Moore purchased 4,297 shares of Syntel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $85,897.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,197.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paritosh K. Choksi purchased 20,000 shares of Syntel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,882 shares of company stock worth $644,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

