Synergy Resources Corp (SYRG) Receives $9.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synergy Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synergy Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synergy Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synergy Resources Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synergy Resources Corp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synergy Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synergy Resources Corp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synergy Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synergy Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Geduld E E acquired a new position in shares of Synergy Resources Corp during the third quarter worth about $139,000.

Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) opened at 8.48 on Tuesday. Synergy Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion.

Synergy Resources Corp Company Profile

Synergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

