Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Synacor in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) opened at 3.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Synacor has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.98. The company’s market capitalization is $96.25 million.

“Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/synacor-inc-sync-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-lake-street-capital.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Synacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synacor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 482,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synacor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation.

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.