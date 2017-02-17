Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Verisk Analytics (NDAQ:VRSK) opened at 84.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

"Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Downgrades Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Neutral" was first published by Chaffey Breeze.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, government and risk management. The Company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence and economic forecasting, among others.

