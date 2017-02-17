Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Begins Coverage on Jagged Peak Egy (JAG)

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Egy (NYSE:JAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Jagged Peak Egy (NYSE:JAG) opened at 13.58 on Monday. Jagged Peak Egy has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

In related news, Director John R. Sult purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger L. Jarvis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Jagged Peak Egy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

