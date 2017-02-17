Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company earned $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) opened at 49.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $765,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,179,811.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a focus on heavy duty, industrial equipment and the original equipment service market. The Company operates through two segments: Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment.

