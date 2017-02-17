SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company earned $400.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.21 million. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at 35.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 1.09.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

“SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Announces Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-announces-earnings-results.html.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc (SS&C Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.