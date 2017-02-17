Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) is set to issue its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.08) per share and revenue of $397.36 million for the quarter.

Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) opened at 39.25 on Friday. Sohu.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The firm’s market cap is $1.52 billion.

In other Sohu.com news, CEO Charles Zhang bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,977,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,800. Corporate insiders own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

“Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/sohu-com-inc-sohu-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

