Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS AG

UBS AG upgraded shares of Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Societe Generale SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised Societe Generale SA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Societe Generale SA from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Societe Generale SA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) opened at 9.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. Societe Generale SA has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Societe Generale SA Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

