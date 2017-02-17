Siemens AG (SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens AG presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.90 ($130.74).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 121.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of €98.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. Siemens AG has a one year low of €82.18 and a one year high of €123.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.57.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

