Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Declines By 34.4%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,540 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the January 13th total of 604,661 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Helen of Troy Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) opened at 97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.98. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $106.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.47. Helen of Troy Limited had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $444.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,493,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 865,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,538,000 after buying an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited by 57.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 526,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 134,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

