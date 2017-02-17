Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $166.49, but opened at $174.20. Shire PLC shares last traded at $178.70, with a volume of 2,067,030 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm earned $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Shire PLC had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHPG shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $248.00 price target on Shire PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Shire PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shire PLC during the second quarter valued at $465,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shire PLC by 2,344.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,153,000 after buying an additional 1,366,248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shire PLC by 20.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,781,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,024,000 after buying an additional 802,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Shire PLC by 151.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,177,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after buying an additional 710,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shire PLC during the second quarter valued at $123,389,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $181.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.24 and a beta of 1.53.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

