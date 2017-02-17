Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) opened at 77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Scripps Networks Interactive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNI shares. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, major shareholder Wendy E. Scripps sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,491,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 802,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,048,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eva Scripps Attal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $34,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,313,870 shares of company stock worth $230,739,842 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

