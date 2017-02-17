Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Price Target to C$41.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins set a C$41.00 price objective on IGM Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.42.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) opened at 41.80 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

