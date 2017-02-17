Schneider Electric SE (SU) PT Set at €70.00 by Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) received a €70.00 ($74.47) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.37 ($70.60).

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) opened at 66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of €37.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99. Schneider Electric SE has a 12 month low of €49.50 and a 12 month high of €69.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.30.

About Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

