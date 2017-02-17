Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPNS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) opened at 14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.53. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

