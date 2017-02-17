Sanofi (SNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s fourth quarter 2016 revenues increased year over year while earnings declined as higher sales were offset by higher operating costs and taxes. Importantly, the appeals court’s decision to allow Sanofi/Regeneron to continue selling Praluent while the litigation continues marks a temporary relief for the company. Sanofi’s shares have outperformed the large-cap pharma industry this year so far. Its focus on streamlining its business and pursuing business development deals is encouraging. Meanwhile, Sanofi has several new products in its portfolio and candidates in its pipeline that can contribute to long-term growth. New drugs like Toujeo, Aubagio and Lemtrada are likely to continue doing well. However, headwinds include a bleak outlook for the Diabetes franchise, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of new products like Praluent.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Natixis upgraded Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) opened at 43.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.98. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Sanofi (SNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/sanofi-sny-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sanofi by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,600,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,691,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Sanofi by 123.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Sanofi by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 947,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi SA, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.