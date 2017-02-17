Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $96.64 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Rosenblatt Securities set a $90.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) opened at 80.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 273.97 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

“Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Vetr Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/salesforce-com-inc-crm-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-vetr-inc.html.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $956,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,635,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,269,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $48,696.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,052 shares of company stock worth $299,908 and have sold 954,190 shares worth $71,227,534. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.