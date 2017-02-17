Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global raised shares of Salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) opened at 80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.97 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $194,787.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $956,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,635,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,269,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,052 shares of company stock worth $299,908 and sold 954,190 shares worth $71,227,534. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Salesforce.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Salesforce.com by 278.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

