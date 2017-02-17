Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (TSE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,030.00.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,788.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 5,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.34 per share, with a total value of C$6,700.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$635.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 2,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,400.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 39,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$44,067.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$660.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 23,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$2,940.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 7,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$8,100.00.

