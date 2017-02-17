Royal Nickel Corp Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (RNX)

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities raised their FY2016 EPS estimates for Royal Nickel Corp in a research note issued on Tuesday. Beacon Securities analyst M. Bandrowski now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) opened at 0.38 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $104.39 million. Royal Nickel Corp has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

About Royal Nickel Corp

Royal Nickel Corp is a Canada-based multi-asset mineral resource company. The Company is focused primarily on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal and base metal properties. The Company’s principal assets are the producing Beta Hunt gold and nickel mine, which is located approximately 559 kilometers from Perth in Kambalda, Western Australia, and the Dumont Nickel Project, which is located in the established Abitibi mining camp in the Canadian province of Quebec.

