Royal Bank of Canada (RY) PT Raised to C$99.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$96.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.36.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) opened at 98.68 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.55 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Anne Tory sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$33,746.00. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.01, for a total value of C$336,367.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,917,418.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

