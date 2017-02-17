Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for New Gold Inc. (NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$6.25 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.26.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) opened at 4.12 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-sector-perform-rating-for-new-gold-inc-ngd.html.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a Canada-based intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. The Company has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico and development projects in Canada. The Company’s segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other.

