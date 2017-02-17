Yellow Media Ltd. (TSE:Y) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Yellow Media from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Yellow Media (TSE:Y) opened at 11.17 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $294.74 million. Yellow Media has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.

“Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Yellow Media Ltd. (Y) Price Target to C$16.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/royal-bank-of-canada-lowers-yellow-media-ltd-y-price-target-to-c16-00.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Media Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Media Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.