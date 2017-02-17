Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (LBIO)

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBIO. FBR & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lion Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lion Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) opened at 7.175 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $445.47 million. Lion Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Lion Biotechnologies by 180.0% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lion Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Biotechnologies

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead pipeline candidate, LN-144, is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat patients with refractory metastatic melanoma.

