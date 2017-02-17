Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) opened at 11.439 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.224 and a beta of 0.75. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

In related news, VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,969.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin E. Crail sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,872 shares of company stock valued at $856,470. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.

