Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RTTR. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritter Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) opened at 3.35 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $35.95 million. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

“Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) PT Raised to $5.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/ritter-pharmaceuticals-inc-rttr-pt-raised-to-5-00.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTTR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $672,000. Knoll Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.