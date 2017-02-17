Reynolds American Inc (RAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “After reporting negative surprises for the past two quarters Reynolds finally turned over and reported positive surprise during the fourth quarter 2016. The company’s fourth quarter earnings of $0.62 surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.33% and year ago results by 29.2%. The shares of this tobacco maker outperformed the Zacks categorized Tobacco industry in the last three months. Despite high excise tax and anti-smoking regulations, the Newport brand has been performing strongly. Further, investors are curious if British American will bid higher to buy Reynolds American's remaining stake, after the rejection of initial bid. However, Reynolds continues to struggle due to increased competition in the vapor category, declining volumes, strict anti-smoking regulations by governments globally and currency headwinds. Reynolds is losing share in Moist Snuff segment and the performance of Camel brand remains under pressure.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Reynolds American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets lowered Reynolds American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded Reynolds American from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company lowered Reynolds American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Reynolds American from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) opened at 60.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.42. Reynolds American has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $60.91.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Reynolds American had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 48.57%. The business earned $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Reynolds American’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds American will post $2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Reynolds American’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Reynolds American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the fourth quarter worth about $15,269,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the fourth quarter worth about $26,345,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are RJR Tobacco, Santa Fe and American Snuff. The RJR Tobacco segment consists principally of the primary operations of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. The Santa Fe segment consists of the domestic operations of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc (SFNTC).

