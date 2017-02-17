Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.40%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Republic Services updated its FY17 guidance to $2.32-2.36 EPS.

Shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) opened at 59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/republic-services-inc-rsg-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West. The Company operates in over 40 states and Puerto Rico through approximately 340 collection operations, over 200 transfer stations, over 190 active landfills, approximately 70 recycling centers, approximately 10 treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, and over 10 salt water disposal wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.