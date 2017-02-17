Renault SA (RNO) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €79.00 ($84.04) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on shares of Renault SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Renault SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. S&P Global Inc. set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on shares of Renault SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Renault SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.82 ($95.56).

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) opened at 88.16 on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €63.64 and a 52-week high of €90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of €24.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.58 and a 200 day moving average of €78.41.

About Renault SA

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia brands, and the Sales Financing division, which provides financial and commercial services related to the sales activities, and is comprised of RCI Banque and its subsidiaries.

