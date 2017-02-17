Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliance Steel has outperformed the Zacks categorized Metal-Products Distributor industry over the past three months. The company is well placed to leverage the strong momentum across a number of end markets, including aerospace and automotive. It should also gain from its broad and diversified product base, wide geographic footprint and aggressive acquisition strategy. The company also remains committed to increasing shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividends.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) opened at 87.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $88.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $432,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,864.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,681.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $8,345,660 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 136.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 228.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 285,200 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company. The Company operates through metals service centers segment. The Company’s network of metals service centers operates over 300 locations in approximately 40 states in the United States and in other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

