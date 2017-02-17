Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) traded down 4.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,261 shares. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The stock’s market cap is $60.86 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state.

