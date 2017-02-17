Regency Centers Corporation (REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 1st

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regency Centers Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) opened at 69.52 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Regency Centers Corporation had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other Regency Centers Corporation news, Director Bryce Blair bought 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $99,443.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,301.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

