Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$19.50 price objective on MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSE:MVG) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver Corp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) opened at 21.24 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The company’s market cap is $1.71 billion.

“Raymond James Financial, Inc. Analysts Give MAG Silver Corp (MAG) a C$19.50 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/raymond-james-financial-inc-analysts-give-mag-silver-corp-mag-a-c19-50-price-target.html.

MAG Silver Corp Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.