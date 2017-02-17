Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is set to release its Q416 earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) opened at 37.73 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Avondale Partners downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

