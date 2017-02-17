Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 35.65 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion.

In other Q2 Holdings news, EVP John E. Breeden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,964 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 85.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,497,182 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,200,000 after buying an additional 99,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,445,000 after buying an additional 102,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 91.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,537,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,069,000 after buying an additional 732,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 515,629 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) to deliver a range of virtual banking services. The Company delivers virtual banking solutions across online, mobile, voice and tablet channels. The Company’s solutions are the point of interaction between its RCFI customers and their account holders.

