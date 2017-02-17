PVH Corp. (PVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) opened at 88.37 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $115.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. PVH Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post $6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

About PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

