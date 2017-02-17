Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Group raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.43, but opened at $91.12. Jefferies Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) shares last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 7,462,891 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.49 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.99.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 36,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $3,169,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,053 shares of company stock valued at $22,313,881. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 259.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.6695 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

