PriceSmart, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales rose 0.2% in the month of January. PriceSmart’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

In related news, CFO John Heffner sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $252,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine L. Hensley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,913.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,243. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) opened at 88.85 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. PriceSmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm earned $739.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post $3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PriceSmart by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

