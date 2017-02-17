Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Pool Corporation had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $445.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) opened at 114.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.88.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/pool-corporation-pool-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Pool Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pool Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Corporation during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Corporation during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is also a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. The Company operates over 340 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through its over four distribution networks, such as SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.