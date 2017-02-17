Maxim Group lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSTI. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) opened at 1.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company’s market cap is $108.55 million. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

“Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTI) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/pluristem-therapeutics-inc-psti-downgraded-by-maxim-group-to-hold.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.