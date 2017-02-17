Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (ZLTQ) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZELTIQ Aesthetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 55.69 on Monday. ZELTIQ Aesthetics has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.01.

In other ZELTIQ Aesthetics news, VP Carl Lamm sold 21,600 shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $2,535,120 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,994,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,882,000 after buying an additional 52,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,579,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,165,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,219,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 521,462 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,720,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 306,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,432,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter.

About ZELTIQ Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. Its product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. It sell the CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists, and obstetrics and gynecology physicians.

