Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.25 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Photronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) opened at 11.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $765.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.52. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.10.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company earned $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 9.56%. Photronics’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $66,014.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $94,107. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

