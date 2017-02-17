PHH Corp (PHH) Issues Earnings Results

PHH Corp (NYSE:PHH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.32. The firm earned $72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185 million. PHH Corp had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%.

Shares of PHH Corp (NYSE:PHH) opened at 12.28 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $658.20 million. PHH Corp has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

PHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PHH Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $18.00 target price on PHH Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About PHH Corp

PHH Corporation (PHH) is a non-bank mortgage originator and servicer of the United States residential mortgage loans. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. Its Mortgage Production segment originates, purchases and sells mortgage loans through PHH Mortgage.

