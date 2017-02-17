Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,712 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.83. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 776.41 million. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 83.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 173.60.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/petra-diamonds-limited-pdl-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

In other news, insider Adonis Pouroulis sold 752,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £1,279,482.90 ($1,598,953.89).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.90) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.66) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.67 ($2.13).

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s segments include Mining and Exploration. The Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania.

