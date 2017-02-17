Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pepsico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pepsico from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Pepsico from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.67 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pepsico has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.28.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 108.12 on Friday. Pepsico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm earned $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pepsico, Inc. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Pepsico’s payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

