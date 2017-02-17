Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (PCBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (NASDAQ:PCBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PACIFIC CONTINENTAL is a one-bank holding company. Their principal business activities are conducted through their full- service commercial bank subsidiary, PacificContinental Bank. The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking, with emphasis on lending to small and medium-sized businesses and construction lending for commercial facilities and single family residences. The Bank provides a range of financial services tailored to the needs of the community. “

PCBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, FIG Partners cut Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Pacific Continental Corporation (NASDAQ:PCBK) opened at 25.65 on Wednesday. Pacific Continental Corporation has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $579.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (NASDAQ:PCBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 20.23%. Analysts expect that Pacific Continental Corporation will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 351,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) during the fourth quarter valued at $6,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore)

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank operates in over three primary markets, including Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

