Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $18,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,961 shares in the company, valued at $109,742.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carter Paul Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Carter Paul Lee sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $17,750.00.

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,317 shares. The stock has a market cap of $473.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) SVP Carter Paul Lee Sells 1,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/overstock-com-inc-ostk-svp-carter-paul-lee-sells-1000-shares.html.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,209,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer offering a range of merchandise, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, houseware, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products. The Company operates through two segments: direct business and partner business.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.